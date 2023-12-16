Washout in LS, RS proceedings amid Oppn protest seeking Shah's reply

New Delhi: Parliamentary proceedings were completely washed out on Friday after opposition protests in both the houses over the security breach issue amid demands that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement followed by a discussion.



While Lok Sabha was adjourned within moments after it met for the day and again till 2 PM and then within a minute after that, Rajya Sabha saw similar adjournments - first within minutes of the laying of papers and Standing Committee reports and then again for the day within a minute of it meeting at 2 PM. This is the third day when parliamentary proceedings were disrupted over the security breach issue in Parliament. Two persons jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday and opened yellow smoke canisters inside the house, leading to a scare.

The Opposition is also protesting the suspension of 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha after they raised their demand for a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion thereafter. The Opposition has raised strong objection to Shah making a statement at a media conclave and not coming to Parliament to give a statement on “such an important issue”.



When the Lok Sabha met for the day, Rajendra Aggarwal adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm in less than a minute, amid slogan-shouting by opposition members who displayed placards and rushed to the Well of the House. As soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The Opposition was demanding the resignation of the home minister as well as his presence in the House. It was also demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had authorised the visitor passes for the two men who breached security to enter the House. The usual laying of papers as well as standing committee reports could not be tabled in the lower house on Thursday and Friday due to protests.

Soon after the Upper House met at 11 AM, it was adjourned till 2 PM within minutes amid protest by Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their demand to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament. Soon after the listed papers were tabled, the Chairman informed the members that he had received 23 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha procedures for suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the “serious situation arising out of breach of security” in Parliament on December 13.

The Chairman did not approve the notices, and announced the Zero Hour. At this point, the entire Opposition members erupted in protest. Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha tried to raise a point of order by making a hand gesture.

Dhankar objected to the gesture, and said, “Mr Chadha, you don’t have to do like this (hand gesture) to raise a point of order...use your tongue...don’t do it.” “... you were convicted, you were sentenced by this House,” the Chairman said to him.