Waste of time: Rijiju

New Delhi: As several petitioners moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on social media, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seemed displeased and commented that they are just wasting the time of the Apex court.

Taking note of the petitions, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "This is how they waste the precious time of the Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice."