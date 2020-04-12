Watch: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's son turns barber for father

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son are turning self-isolation during a nationwide lockdown into some family bonding time by creating new memories and learning new skills. Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan tweeted a video of himself trimming his father's beard, as a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has forced people into their homes and temporarily shut down nonessential businesses like hair salons or barber shops -- making it hard for people to keep their loose ends trim and tidy.

"Tough times but see lockdown also has a brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too! Let's fight Corona19 and create beautiful memories too," he wrote on Twitter.

In the time-lapse video, liked by over 1,000 people in only an hour since it was shared, the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister can be seen sitting on a chair at his house while his son uses an electric trimmer to groom his beard. Twitter users lauded Chirag Paswan for helping out his father.

"That's wonderful. A son grooming his father," one user wrote."Your father should be happy to have a son like you," another user wrote. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. Many states have asked the Centre to further extend this lockdown till the end of the month to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic which has killed 273 and infected over 8,000 people in India.





— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@ichiragpaswan) April 12, 2020




