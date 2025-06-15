Water crisis deepens as heatwave intensifies

New Delhi: As the national capital battles an intense heatwave, several parts of Delhi are reeling under a severe water crisis. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has reported a sharp decline up to 30% in water supply from two of its major treatment plants, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, leading to widespread shortages across the city.

The ongoing heatwave has only worsened the situation, as residents in affected areas struggle to secure even basic water supply. According to officials, the drop in raw water levels in the Wazirabad pond, one of Delhi’s key sources, has significantly impacted water treatment operations.

Several prominent localities across the capital are currently experiencing acute water shortages. These include residential and commercial areas such as South Extension, Greater Kailash, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmere Gate, ISBT, the NDMC area, ITO, Defence Colony, CGO Complex, Rajghat, the WHO Office area, Ramlila Ground, and the vicinity around Delhi Gate. In addition to these, other affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, and Delhi Cantonment along with surrounding neighborhoods.

The water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped from its normal mark of 674.50 feet to 668.70 feet, a steep drop that has disrupted the supply of raw water to three major water treatment plants: Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla. The Delhi Jal Board stated that the Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants are currently struggling to maintain the required raw water intake, which is crucial for the production of clean drinking water. As a result, both facilities have seen a significant dip in output—between 25% to 30%. Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, with an average daily capacity of 131 million gallons (MGD), and Chandrawal, which produces about 94 MGD, are both underperforming. This directly affects the total water supply of the DJB, which typically provides around 990 to 1,000 MGD of water daily, including water drawn from tubewells. The city's overall daily water demand stands at around 1,290 MGD, a number that typically spikes during the peak of summer. The current shortfall, which ranges from 70 to 100 MGD, is further deepening the crisis. As of now, the DJB has not provided a timeline on when normal supply levels might be restored.