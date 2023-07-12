  • Menu
Water release from Haryana and HP reduced said Union Jal Shakti Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

However, he said it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several areas and prompting Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting on the situation.

