Water sports draw huge crowd in Bali Jatra

Cuttack: Bali Jatra is famous for its rich history, culture, business and entertainment. Visitors also find more entertainment in water sports on the Mahanadi river. Thanks to Cuttack Municipal Corporation for adding this extra facility which has proved to be both exciting and thrilling for the visitors.

Water sports at Bali Jatra 2024 are witnessing record-breaking participation, with over 1,000 people enjoying boating rides on holidays, according to Satrughan Kahli, a boat owner. This marks a significant surge compared to the usual 50 -100 visitors on regular days. The water sports start from 8 am and continue till 6.30 pm. “I paid Rs 200 for using power boat for 20 minutes in the river. It was a thrilling experience for my family members. My two children enjoyed water sports,” said Govind Kumar from Bihar.

About 6 to 7 boats are used for water sports during Bali Jatra. The festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on November 15, celebrates the region’s rich maritime heritage. The event, which will run till November 22, will feature an array of cultural programmes and adventurous activities.

“The well-organised water rides not only provide thrill but also a unique opportunity to experience Odisha’s beauty,” said A Senapati, a visitor.