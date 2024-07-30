Wayanad landslide: TN CM announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced an aid of Rs 5 crore from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the Kerala government where a landslide disaster has claimed 75 lives and many are reported missing.

CM Stalin in a post on X said, "Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure that the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis for our brethren state Kerala.”

Massive landslides hit several areas in the Wayanad district early morning and several others are feared trapped.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha areas of Wayanad district are affected the most.

The bridge connecting Mundakkai to the mainland has been washed away.

Several bodies were recovered downstream in the Chaliyar River of Malappuram district which is around 100 km away from the place where the incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already communicated to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan all assistance in the rescue operations. The leaders also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.