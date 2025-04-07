50,000 devotees witness Lord Rama’s celestial wedding

Karimnagar: The Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam was celebrated on a grand note in erstwhile Karimnagar on Sunday.

At Vemulawada, MahanyasaPurvakaEkadashaRudrabhishekam and PanchopanishathDwarakaAbhishekamwas performed in the morning by the temple priests with chanting of Vedic mantras.

Later, priests under the direction of AppalaBimashankara Sharma, the Sthanacharya, performed Kalyana to Moolavirattu.

Following this, the Sri Sitaramakalyanam was performed on the spacious stage by AppalaBhimashankara Sharma amidst Veda mantras and Rachakonda Banu Kranti couple acting as kanyadatas.

Govt Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas and EO Vinod presented silk cloths and Muthyalatalambralu to the deity.

Grand arrangements were made by the temple authorities.

Special zones were arranged at the Kalyanam venue. Buttermilk and drinking water packets were distributed to the devotees with the help of donors. A food donation programme was organised under the auspices of the temple in the parking lot; over 50,000 devotees were present.

SitaramulaKalyanam was celebrated on Sri Rama Navami on Sunday at Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Illandakunta, popularly known as AparaBhadradri. Thousands of devotees attended the ceremony.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy attended the celestial wedding and presented silk cloths and talambralu to the deity. Vedic scholars conducted the wedding of Sitarama in grandeur in Abhijit LagnaSumuhurtham. The temple staff handed over talambralu to the devotees.

Annadanam was organized under the auspices of the Jammikunta Rice Millers Association.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Ram Navami celebrations at Maha Shakti Temple, Karimnagar. State IT and Industries, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu attended the ceremony at his native village Dhanwada, Kataram Mandal, Manthani Constituency.

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Karimnagar CP GaushAlam, Huzurabad Constituency Congress InchargeVodithala Pranav Babu were present in Ellantakunta.

During the Navami celebrations, Children sung “Rama KathanuVinarraya,” that highly attracted the devotees, in Kothapalli, Karimnagar.