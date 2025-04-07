Live
Namma Metro Pink Line: Enhancing Connectivity and Easing Commutes in Bengaluru
The Namma Metro Pink Line will span 21.25 km in two phases, improving Bengaluru's connectivity and easing road congestion with key stations. Expected to be operational by December 2025.
The Namma Metro Pink Line is an important project by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL). It will span 21.25 km and be built in two phases. The first phase, covering 13.92 km, will have six underground and six elevated stations, expected to open by December 2025.
The second phase will be finished by December 2026 and will complete the line, improving connectivity across Bengaluru. The Pink Line will run from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara, linking key places like IIM-Bangalore, Jayadeva Hospital, and the Rashtriya Military School.
Construction is progressing well, with work ongoing between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. Key stations along this stretch include Tavarekere, Jayadeva Interchange, J.P. Nagar IV Phase, IIMB, Hulimavu, and Kalena Agrahara.
Once completed, the Pink Line will reduce road congestion, offer a dependable public transport option, and help reduce pollution. The line will improve connectivity to several important areas, making daily commuting much easier for Bengaluru's residents.