Wayanad tragedy: 4 persons rescued alive after three days

Mundakkai: Three days after the Mundakkai region in Wayanad district witnessed a devastating landslide, rescue workers on Friday found a family of four isolated in an area near Padavetti Kunnu, Defence sources said.

A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Mundakkai region, which was hit by a massive landslide on Tuesday. The rescuers on Friday found that the family, comprising two males and two females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

A Defence PRO said the family will be airlifted.

Sources said the rescuers reached the area after the relatives informed them about the stranded family.

Apparently, their house was not affected by the landslide. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a “terrible tragedy” of such magnitude in a single area that the state has not seen till now, and said that it should be treated differently. Gandhi said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as “this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently”.

He also promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.