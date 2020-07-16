WE ARE 10: Wishes Pour in as The Hans India steps into 10th Year with Firm Commitment
The Hans India celebrates its ninth anniversary and enters the 10th year with a firm commitment and assurance to serve the society without fear or favour from any quarter
Glad to know that 'Hans India' is celebrating its ninth anniversary today. My best wishes to the management, staff and all the journalists on the occasion. Journalism is a noble profession and its practitioners should always adhere to the cardinal principles of truth, objectivity and accuracy. Media has a huge responsibility in maintaining credibility and disseminating news without colouring it with views.
My best wishes once again
M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.
I am delighted to know that The Hans India is celebrating the 9th anniversary. I am happy that The Hans India with its credible journalistic ideals has completed nine years of its glorious service to the people of Telangana. It has also turned out to be the pride of Telangana. I extend my hearty best wishes to all the teams of editorial, bureau and other staff members working at The Hans India. Wishing The Hans India and all of you associated with the newspaper many more milestones ahead in taking the mission credible journalism further.
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan
Congratulations Aravind Kumar, Commissioner I&PR Government of Telangana.
A very happy anniversary to The Hans India Team: Gudur Narayana Reddy, Congress
Congratulations and best wishes to entire Hans Team. Ramachandra Murthy Kondubhatla, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh and first Chief Editor of The Hans India.
BJP congratulates Hans India on its 9th anniversary, and wishes many more milestones on its long journey ahead.
Hans India since inception 9 years ago has been an exemplary newspaper with high journalistic values, objectivity and bereft of any political agenda. A regional english news paper in Telugu states is still an unchallenged domain and Hans India certainly is a leader in this niche market segment. BJP wishes Hans to continue on its chosen path, gudied by its core values and report news unabashedly, exercising the constitutional freedoms of India.
K.Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson BJP Telangana State
Hearty congratulations to the staff and management of The Hans India on having completed 9 successful years of journalism with commitment to upholding highest values in the field of journalism. Telangana Police are delighted to be part of its journey.
Best Wishes,
M. Mahendar Reddy, DGP Telangana
I congratulate you and your team to mark the ninth anniversary. Wish you all the very best. Your support to our faculty and our programmes is amazing and we salute you for your kind support....
ASCI and its chairman, K Padmanabhaiah.
Glad to know that The Hans India is celebrating its ninth anniversary. The Team Hans is doing a great job and my best wishes to the management and the entire staff. The Hans India is known for straight forward reporting and calls a spade a spade. As the world is passing through corona pandemic, I request you all the front line warriors to stay at home, follow health protocols and be safe. Do not forget to wear masks.
Somesh Kumar Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana
Hearty congratulations to the management & editorial team of The Hans India for completing 9 successful years in offering unbiased, unprejudiced news for the audiences. I wish them to continue with the same spirit and celebrate many more such years.
N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national president
I wish The Hans India many more laurels in future
Viswapathi, Researcher Vedic Sciences and Vedic Astrological Principles
Happy Birthday Hans India and best wishes.
Sriram Karri, Editor Deccan Chronicle
Congratulations. Its great to know that Hans India is celebrating its 9th anniversary and rededicates itself to serve the nation and uphold highest values in Journalism.
Santosh MP TRS
I extend my heartfelt wishes on the 9th anniversary of The Hans India, which has earned the confidence of people by giving importance to local news in a simple language.
Pamula Pushpasreevani, AP Deputy Chief Minister(Minister for Tribal Welfare)
It gives me immense pleasure to know that the Hans India, English newspaper, is celebrating its ninth anniversary. Many congratulations for the anniversary. The Hans India always maintained high standard of journalism and made a prominent place in the hearts of readers by publishing fair and balanced news. I have been a reader of this prestigious newspaper for a long time. Although, I have a personal relationship with Shri Ramu Sarma Ji, as far as ethics of journalism is concerned, the newspaper has never compromised on fearless reporting. Newspapers are a mirror of society. While on one hand they work to bring the voice of society to the government, on the other hand, they also inform the readers about the welfare schemes of the government. However, it is imperative that news based on credibility and facts be presented. This work has been done by the Hans India, for which I congratulate them. On the occasion of the 9th anniversary, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the family of the Hans newspaper.
Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor Himachal Pradesh
I am glad to know that The Hans India, a popular English Daily from both the Telugu speaking states has completed nine years of its journey. The Hans India has always stood for accuracy in reporting and presented the news in an unbiased manner. Their articles are thought provoking. On my behalf and on behalf of YSRCP, I wish them a very happy anniversary and I am sure they will achieve many more milestones in the decades to come and would emerge as leaders in the world of media.
V Vijayasai Reddy, MP Leader of Parliamentary Party and National General Secretary YSRCP.
I am very pleased to congratulate The Hans India and its management on their 9th anniversary. My wishes are for them to achieve continued success and many years of independent and unbiased reporting.
Nara Lokesh, TDP national general secretary
Greetings to The Hans India on its 9th anniversary for its commitment in bringing the truth to the people without fear. I wish the publication to strive hard for disseminating the news without succumbing to any political pressure.
Kanna Lakshminarayana, AP BJP president
I congratulate The Hans India on its 9th anniversary for his service to the people of Telugu States and working towards the upliftment of the downtrodden people in the society.
Mopidevi Venkataramana, AP Minister for Animal Husbandry
Hearty congratulations to The Hans India on completing nine years of glorious journey upholding high values in journalism.
Jwala Narasimha Rao, CPRO to TS CM
Hearty congratulations to The Hans India team on the occasion of the ninth anniversary and wish for great success in future.
D Gautam Sawang, Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh
The Hans India, has been rendering yeomen service in Journalism for the last 9 years without succumbing to the political pressure and without losing the public confidence presenting news in an impartial manner.. I congratulate The Hans India and wish them many more successful years.
Perni Venkataramaiah, AP Minister of I&PR
