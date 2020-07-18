We are extremely proud of the brave and courageous soldiers - Rajnath Singh in Twitter

Jammu & Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, he expressed his happiness in a tweet. Rajnath Singh said that the country is proud of the brave and courageous soldiers who have been defending the country in every situation.

He said, "Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation."

Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.



We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation. pic.twitter.com/Chaqvf83Xq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

The defence minister's trip to the holy cave comes on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Before visiting the forward post in Kupwara district, Rajnath Singh visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers.

On Friday, Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass, officials said.

Rajnath Singh asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan. At a high-level meeting, Rajnath Singh had also asked the armed forces to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.



