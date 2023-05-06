Live
We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorism: J&K Lieutenant Governor
Highlights
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his deepest condolences to the families of army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operation against the terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.
"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave army personnel martyred in a joint operation against terrorists. We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the terrorist menace, which is sponsored from across the border," the statement said.
"The Lt Governor is monitoring the developments and he is in touch with the top officials of the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police."
