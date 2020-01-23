We condemn BJP leader's derogatory comments on woman IAS officer: MP IAS Association

The IAS association's comments come in after the BJP leader made lewd comets about IAS officer Nidhi NiveditaThe association stated that such comments demoralise the administrative machinery and demean woman officers working for the government.

The IAS body wrote a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary condemning the usage of inappropriate language by BJP leader Badrilal Yadav and said, "Such remarks not only demoralise the administrative machinery but also demean woman officials who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people. MP IAS Association unequivocally condemns the usage of inappropriate language and undignified conduct with respect to any officer of the state on duty."

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav had on Wednesday made objectionable comments against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita at a protest organised by the party at Biaora. The protest was held against the collector, who is accused of slapping a party worker during a public meeting in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The IAS Association released the letter on Twitter and said, "We stand by our colleagues at MP IAS Association and strongly condemn the derogatory and disrespectful remarks against the DM and other officials of Rajgarh District Madhya Pradesh."

The state's Congress party had slammed Yadav over his remarks earlier. MP Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, "This is exactly what the BJP thinks about women. On one hand, they chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and on the other hand, they treat women in this way. It is their ideology and culture."

Congress leader Narendra Singh Saluja demanded that the BJP leadership should apologise for such a comment against a woman officer.

Responding to the row, state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal had said, "We do not endorse the language used by the party leader and always believe in staging protests in a democratic manner."