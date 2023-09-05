We did not know BJP is so weak. Scared of INDIA bloc. Oppn on the name Bharat instead of India

New Delhi : Opposition leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday slammed the BJP government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India, saying the country doesn't belong to a political party.

"The BJP's recent move to change the reference from 'President of India' to 'President of Bharat' on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. How can the BJP strike down 'INDIA'? The country doesn't belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians," wrote senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on X (formerly twitter) attacking the ruling BJP.

He said, "Our national identity is not the BJP's personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies. Judega Bharat Jeetega INDIA (tagline of Opposition alliance.)". Along with his post, Chadha also shared the invitation card which read "The President of Bharat".

Echoing a similar sentiment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha took a swipe at the ruling BJP and said it is sacred of the Opposition bloc "I.N.D.I.A ".

"We did not know that people in BJP are so weak. They got scared by the I.N.D.I.A alliance which was formed a few weeks back. You are sending an invitation in the name of the President of Bharat instead of the President of India," the MP said.

Jha further said, "The tagline of the I.N.D.I.A is Judega Bharat Jeetega INDIA. Neither you can take India nor Bharat from us. All those things you have because of the majority will be taken away by the public (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections).