Live
- Congress retains Dausa seat; BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena's brother loses
- Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats
- Bihar bypolls: NDA bags all four seats, Mahagathbandhan suffers big defeat
- Assam bypolls: BJP-led alliance set to win all five seats
- Shinkansen services near Tokyo delayed due to maintenance problem
- India sees over 226 pc surge in startup funding at $596 mn this week
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price on Amazon – Check
- 178 Drivers turned up on the first day for and Eye Check-up Camp hosted by the IRB Golconda Expressway
- A star beyond the screen celebrates another year of excellence
- Russell stunned with pole in Las Vegas, says 'Got to deep dive into why we’re so quick'
Just In
We expected better results in Maha polls: Congress
Congress leader Tariq Anwar acknowledged that the party's performance in Maharashtra was below expectations and remarked that the grand old party was expecting better results.
New Delhi: Congress leader Tariq Anwar acknowledged that the party's performance in Maharashtra was below expectations and remarked that the grand old party was expecting better results.
"We were hoping to reach close to 50 seats, and we are still hopeful that the numbers may improve by 5 P.M.," he told IANS, adding that the reasons for the underperformance would be analysed later.
Commenting on the trends in Jharkhand, the Congress leader expressed confidence of securing a simple majority.
"The steps our government took for the betterment of both urban and rural people are reflected in these results. Once we have a majority, we will approach the Governor to stake claim to form the government," he affirmed.
On the contrasting trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar admitted there was tension within the party. "We are disappointed with the results in Maharashtra, but the situation in Jharkhand is encouraging."
Meanwhile, addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate remarked, "Two states went to polls. In Maharashtra, our performance fell short of expectations, which is disheartening. However, in Jharkhand, we are on course to form the government again, and that is uplifting."
She emphasised the crucial role of women voters, stating, "One thing is clear, the party that effectively engages women voters will win elections."
Highlighting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's anticipated victory in Wayanad, Shrinate added, "Priyanka Gandhi is a flag-bearer for women's rights, and when she enters Parliament, women will undoubtedly become central to our policies and politics."
Reacting to allegations by Sanjay Raut regarding possible issues with EVMs, Supriya Shrinate raised concerns about the Election Commission’s impartiality. "EVMs and the EC’s transparency are important matters that need to be discussed in this country," she said.