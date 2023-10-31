  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

We fear Kejriwal may be arrested on Nov 2', says Atishi

We fear Kejriwal may be arrested on Nov 2, says Atishi
x
Highlights

Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate will arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he appears before them "because Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears him".

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate will arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he appears before them "because Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears him".

The ED on Monday issued summons for Kejriwal to appear for questioning on November 2 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to sources, Kejriwal has been formally called to appear before the ED on November 2. Kejriwal was subjected to questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April.

The summons arrived on the same day when the Supreme Court denied bail to former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal's potential arrest is not due to any specific legal case against him but rather because the Prime Minister harbours apprehensions about him."

“The BJP and PM Modi are aware that they cannot defeat the AAP in elections. Therefore, in an attempt to dismantle the AAP, they are incarcerating its prominent leaders. Placing the key figures of the Aam Aadmi Party behind bars signifies only one thing - the BJP's determination to obliterate the AAP,” she said while addressing the media here.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X