  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

We must stand united against terror: Rahul

We must stand united against terror: Rahul
x
Highlights

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the idea behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

Srinagar: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the idea behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

"It is a terrible tragedy, and I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible act.

They have fully supported the nation," Gandhi told reporters in Srinagar.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Srinagar Friday morning, visited the Army's 92 Base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment to inquire about the injured.

"I met one of the injured, I could not meet the others because they have gone back. My love and affection to everybody who has lost family members. I want everybody to know that the whole nation stands together as one," he said.

Referring to an all-party meeting that took place in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi asserted that a united Opposition condemned the terror attack and is behind the government.

"The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, is to make brother fight brother and it is very important that every single Indian stands united, stands together so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do,"

Gandhi said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick