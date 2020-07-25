We will foil BJP conspiracy: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, told MLAs that he was ready to go as high as the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President of India to ensure that the 'BJP conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed'. The meeting took place shortly before a Cabinet meeting. Gehlot is expected to present a fresh request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene an Assembly session on Monday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has not called the session despite requests from the Chief Minister. On Friday, Gehlot and over 100 MLAs supporting him protested for more than four hours at the Governor house, accusing him of sitting on the request of calling an assembly session because he was "under pressure" to stall a test of strength.

The Governor, however, said he needed the state government's response on few points before making any announcement, claiming that Gehlot had not given any "justification" or "agenda" for calling the session on such a short notice. Ashok Gehlot, 69, is going all out for a test of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels threatening his government scored a reprieve from the Rajasthan High Court on Friday.

The Congress has a narrow lead over the opposition and is only one past the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.