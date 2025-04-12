We will take Chaudhary Charan Singh’s legacy forward: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi: In a significant development for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), several leaders and social activists from multiple states joined the party on Saturday, reinforcing its growing national presence.

The new members were formally inducted by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, who welcomed them by presenting the party’s symbolic scarf and offering warm wishes for their political journey.

Jayant Chaudhary welcomed the new entrants, saying: “From many states, ministers and leaders have come to join RLD, bringing with them a long political journey. I welcome them all. We will take forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji together.”

The RLD chief further emphasised the party’s commitment to constitutional values and inclusive politics. “This country belongs to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Taking learning from his life and following in his footsteps, we will carry forward the work of the party with dedication,” he added.

Marking the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Chaudhary also launched a six-month-long membership drive that will run until October 15.

“We thought there could be no better date than April 14 to begin this programme. Babasaheb was not just a leader for SC/STs - he was a nation-builder,” he said.

During this period, RLD workers will go door-to-door to connect with people and enroll new members across the country.

He also reiterated his support for the BJP-led NDA alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Across the country, there is a growing belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. As Home Minister Amit Shah recently said, even Telangana will see an NDA government next time,” Chaudhary said.

Addressing questions on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Chaudhary criticised the Congress for its reaction. “Congress has no basic understanding or information. Instead of praising such a major achievement, they are making baseless statements,” he said.

Chaudhary also remarked that India is steadily advancing under PM Modi's leadership.

“In a world full of turmoil, India has emerged as a stable and respected nation. After the G20 Summit, we’ve built strong relations with all major countries. Under Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming a developed nation,” he claimed.