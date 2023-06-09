Weapons Found During Joint Operations By Security Forces In Violence-Hit Manipur

An official reported that security personnel in Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence, conducted combined search operations during which at least 35 firearms and warlike goods were found. To ensure free flow of critical products to and from Manipur as part of the operations, he said, the arterial national route 37, which connects the capital Imphal with Assam and other regions of the country, was taken under control.

The official stated that 35 weapons of various types, ammunition, and warlike stores were discovered on the second day of joint searching operations on Thursday in the hills and valley sector. The official added that the security forces are implementing confidence-inspiring measures and a people-centric strategy to lessen the hardships of the people affected by the month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

The security forces found 29 firearms, mostly automatic, a mortar, hand grenades, small arms, ammo, and warlike supplies on the first day of the joint combing operations on Wednesday.

He claimed that during search operations in non-AFSPA regions, magistrates were present. The official further stated that sufficient precautions were being taken to prevent any disturbance to the local populace during the combing operations, which sought to physically dominate and de-escalate tensions between communities in addition to recovering guns and ammunition.

The ethnic unrest in Manipur that started a month ago resulted in at least 100 fatalities and 310 injuries.

Meanwhile, currently, there are 37,450 people living in 272 aid camps. After a "Tribal Solidarity March" was arranged in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, fighting first started on May 3.