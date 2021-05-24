Weather report: Yaas Cyclone to turn severe in 12 hours, to have huge impact on North coastal Andhra

Weather report in Andhra Pradesh: The depression continued in the eastern central Bay of Bengal and is likely to strengthen in another 12 hours into a severe depression and turn into a cyclone in 24 hours. The cyclone is located 620 km northwest of Port Blair in the east central Bay of Bengal and 530 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 620 km northwest of Bengal. The cyclone is heading towards northwest and it will cross the coast between Odisha and Bengal on the 26th.

The winds are expected at speeds of 155 km to 185 km per hour, which will effect northern Odisha and South Bengal. After crossing the coast, the cyclone will move towards Ranchi. Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts will be severely affected and winds are likely to reach 70 km per hour.



Srikakulam Collector issued warnings in the wake of 'Yaas' cyclone impact. He said winds of 40 km to 50 km per hour would blow along the coast from evening. Oxygen vehicles are advised to avoid getting stuck in traffic and farmers are advised to move their crops to safer areas if they are mowing. They urged that everybody to be ready for power restoration and setting up of medical camps.

