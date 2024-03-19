“We're strong enough to deal with social media 'filth': CJI

New Delhi: As the Centre and State Bank of India (SBI) flagged the social media fallout of the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in the electoral bonds case, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the court's "shoulders are broad enough" to tackle such commentary, according to NDTV report.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the court must be informed about how its judgment is playing out. "The witch-hunting has started on another level and not at the government level. Those before the court started giving press interviews, deliberately embarrassing the court. It is not a level playing field. There is a barrage of social media posts intended to cause embarrassment," he said.

Statistics, Mehta said, "can be twisted as people want". "Based upon twisted statistics, any kind of posts are made. Would your lordships consider issuing a direction?" he asked.

To this, the Chief Justice replied, "As judges, we are governed by the rule of law, and we work as per the Constitution. As judges, we are also discussed in social media, but as an institution, our shoulders are broad enough to deal with social media commentary."

"Recently, in an interview, I was asked about the criticism of a judgment. I said that as a judge, we cannot defend our judgments, once we deliver a judgment, it becomes public property."

Another exchange was between advocate Mathews Nedumpara and CJI.

Nedumpara, who wanted to intervene in the matter, said the electoral bonds case "was not a justiciable issue at all". "This was a policy matter and not for the courts to get into. That is why people feel this judgment was given behind their back," he said.

At this point, the Chief Justice said firmly, "One second, don't shout at me." On the defensive, Nedumpara responded, "No, no, I am very soft."

The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association was in for some tough talk by CJI . Adish Aggarwala, senior advocate and president of the lawyers' body, had sought a suo motu review of the Supreme Court's landmark judgment last month in which it scrapped the electoral bonds scheme and directed the State Bank of India to release all details of political funding made through bonds. CJI replied sternly, "Apart from being a senior counsel, you are president of SCBA. You have written a letter invoking my suo motu powers. These are all publicity-related stuff and we will not get into this. Do not make me say anything more. It will be distasteful."