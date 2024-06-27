Live
Just In
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Issues One-Month Notice To Hawkers To Clear Footpaths
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given hawkers a one-month notice to vacate footpaths and roads, addressing illegal encroachments.
- A committee will survey the issue, while plans to create designated hawking zones and stalls are underway to prevent unemployment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to address the issue of hawkers occupying footpaths and illegally encroaching on government land across the state. During the meeting, Chief Minister Banerjee issued a one-month notice to the hawkers to vacate the footpaths and road areas they have occupied.
She established a committee to survey the hawker encroachments and submit a report to her office within 15 days.
"I have no right to take away anyone's livelihood or render anyone unemployed. Millions sustain their families through hawking. There will be no evictions for one month. During this period, the hawkers must clear the footpaths," the Trinamool Congress chief stated, as reported by PTI.
In the meeting, Banerjee criticized political leaders and police officers for their alleged involvement in the encroachment of footpaths and roads. She warned that actions would be taken against officials found guilty of these practices.
"If an entire road is encroached upon, our councillors are also responsible. They think they can get monthly donations, which is unacceptable. Why aren't they satisfied with what they have? The greed of the police and political leaders has increased. They allow hawkers and then remove them with bulldozers. I follow the policy to stop it at the beginning. In any area where this happens, the councillor will be arrested," she asserted.
Banerjee emphasized that the problem lies not with the hawkers but with the system. She questioned why new buildings are not being constructed in areas like New Market to accommodate the hawkers. She clarified that the goal is not to demolish shops but to identify "hawking zones" across the state and construct buildings to house the hawkers.
"Stalls should comply with fire safety norms. Each stall will have an identity number, and each hawker will receive one stall," Banerjee added.