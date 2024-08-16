West Bengal Governor Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Hospital Tragedy Response

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sharply criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday regarding her handling of protests following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.



In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Bose likened Banerjee's behavior to that of Jekyll and Hyde, calling her demand to execute the accused before trial "the biggest joke" he's heard recently. He compared this stance to that of a Roman emperor, suggesting it contradicts principles of justice.



Bose revealed he had expressed dissatisfaction with Kolkata's police hierarchy in a letter to Banerjee, detailing recommended actions and requesting a report under Article 167 of the Constitution. He noted that this was one of 30 such letters sent over the past five years, all of which have gone unanswered - a practice he deemed unconstitutional.



The Governor's comments highlight growing tensions between the state government and Raj Bhavan over the handling of the tragic incident and its aftermath, raising questions about law enforcement and governance in West Bengal.

