West Bengal imposed COVID Lockdown From May16 to May 30

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay declared a 15-day Covid-19 lockdown in the state from May 16 to May 30.

This is despite the fact that the state had imposed certain limitations. Following the Assembly Elections, the number of cases of covid has increased in the state.The new restrictions will take effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 and will last until 6 p.m. on May 30, reported News 18.

They are optimistic that with this limitation, that they will be able to contain the virus to some degree, said Bandyopadhyay. he further, that this will also relieve the strain on hospitals, nursing homes, and other health-care facilities. This will aid in the reduction of daily corona cases as well as the management of the oxygen supply chain.

According to a health department bulletin, the state saw its largest single-day increase of 20,846 new cases on Friday, bringing the number to 10,94,802. The death toll increased to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the virus, including five eminent physicians.

There are lot of restrictions imposed in the city. For instance, Industries and plants will be closed for the time being. Trains, buses, and Metro services between states will be shut down.

All kinds of gatherings are restricted. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will be closed. In the season of weddings with no more than 50 guests in attendance would be allowed with physical separation.