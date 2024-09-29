West Bengal Junior Doctors Contemplate Strike Resumption Amid Safety Concerns

West Bengal's junior doctors are on the brink of resuming their total 'cease work' in medical colleges, citing ongoing safety concerns. This decision comes in the wake of a recent assault on medical staff at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata.



The doctors plan to observe the state government's submission to the Supreme Court on September 30 regarding the RG Kar case before making their final decision. This hearing is seen as a crucial moment for addressing the safety and security of medical professionals in the state.



The incident at Sagore Dutta Hospital, where three doctors and three nurses were attacked following a patient's death, has reignited fears among the medical community. Junior doctors express disappointment with the state government's failure to implement promised security measures effectively.



A spokesperson for the junior doctors stated, "We will closely monitor the state's Supreme Court submission on Monday. If unsatisfied, we may initiate a total 'cease work' across all Bengal hospitals from 5 pm that day."



The doctors plan to organize a statewide rally on Sunday to protest the recent assault and draw attention to their ongoing safety concerns. They emphasize that previous meetings with high-ranking officials, including the chief minister and chief secretary, seem to have been ineffective in addressing their issues.



This potential strike action follows a 42-day 'cease work' that ended on September 21, which was initiated in response to the tragic rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The junior doctors' decision to potentially resume their strike underscores the persistent challenges in ensuring the safety of healthcare workers in West Bengal. As the medical community awaits the outcome of the Supreme Court hearing, the state's healthcare system faces the possibility of significant disruption if their demands for improved security measures are not adequately addressed.

