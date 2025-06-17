Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
What Is an HSRP Number Plate and How to Apply for It?
Learn everything about HSRP (High Security Registration Plates), their benefits, and the step-by-step process to apply online or offline. Ensure your vehicle complies with the latest government regulations and enhances security with an HSRP number plate.
The landscape of vehicle registration in India has undergone a significant transformation with the introduction of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs). Designed to combat vehicle theft, enhance traceability, and support digital enforcement, HSRPs represent a critical upgrade to India's road safety infrastructure.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made HSRPs legally mandatory for all vehicles sold after April 1, 2019. If your vehicle was purchased before this date, you may still be required to upgrade, depending on the latest regulations issued by your state or Union Territory.
What Is an HSRP Number Plate?
A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is a tamper-resistant vehicle number plate made from aluminium and embedded with advanced security features. It is governed by Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 and is now being enforced across the country in accordance with MoRTH guidelines.
Unlike normal vehicle number plates (traditional) that can be duplicated or tampered with, HSRPs are designed to enhance road safety and prevent misuse of vehicle identity.
Key Features of HSRP
1. Laser-Etched 12-Digit Code
Each plate has a permanent, unique identification number etched by laser, ensuring traceability.
2. Hot-Stamped Chromium-Based Hologram
Features the Ashoka Chakra and is stamped at 220°C to prevent tampering.
3. Tamper-Proof Snap Locks
Once fixed, the plate can’t be removed without breaking the locks—deterring plate theft.
4. Reflective Sheeting
Improves night-time visibility and reduces accidents in low-light conditions.
5. Third Windshield Sticker
Contains registration details and laser number, acting as a third layer of authentication.
6. Security Inscript
Pearl pigment color inscription that changes intensity under light, making it hard to counterfeit.
Why Is HSRP Mandatory?
- Standardization: Ensures uniformity across states and vehicle types.
- Enhanced Security: Makes duplication or identity theft significantly harder.
- Supports Enforcement: Easily readable by traffic cameras and ANPR systems.
- Compliance: Mandatory for vehicles registered before and after April 1, 2019.
How to Apply for an HSRP Online (Step-by-Step)
Applying for a High-Security Registration Plate is now streamlined and fully online. Follow these steps to ensure your vehicle is HSRP-compliant:
1. Visit the Official Portal
Go to the official website of your state’s authorized HSRP vendor.
2. Enter Vehicle Details
Fill in the following information to proceed with your booking:
- Vehicle registration number
- Last 5 digits of the chassis number
- Last 5 digits of the engine number
3. Choose Fitment Location & Time Slot
Select your preferred fitment center (either your vehicle dealership or an authorized HSRP installation center).
Then, pick a convenient time slot for the installation appointment.
4. Make Payment Online
Complete the payment securely through the vendor’s portal.
Charges vary depending on your vehicle category (two-wheeler, car, commercial) and region.
5. Visit the Selected Center
Bring your vehicle to the chosen center at the scheduled date and time for HSRP fitment.
Once installed:
- You’ll receive a confirmation slip or SMS notification.
- Your vehicle’s HSRP status will be updated in the VAHAN national database—ensuring traceability and compliance.
Why Apply for an HSRP Now?
With growing enforcement via e-challans, ANPR cameras, and rising vehicle theft risks, applying for an HSRP is no longer optional—it’s a legal and security necessity.
Delaying can lead to:
- Fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 depending on your state and vehicle type - a much higher cost than simply installing an HSRP.
- Rejection of RC-linked services
- Increased risk of identity misuse or theft
Shimnit - India’s Leading HSRP Manufacturer
Shimnit is a MoRTH-authorized HSRP manufacturer and one of the pioneers in implementing high-security registration plates across India. With a legacy of innovation, compliance, and operational excellence, Shimnit has been instrumental in bringing secure and tamper-proof vehicle identification to millions of vehicle owners.
As a trusted HSRP partner to over 50+ OEMs and numerous state transport departments, Shimnit offers:
Advanced HSRP manufacturing infrastructure compliant with MoRTH norms
Seamless digital booking and fitment services across a pan-India network
Real-time order tracking and centralized data integration with VAHAN
Bulk application support for OEMs, dealers, and fleet owners
With its robust distribution model and end-to-end service capabilities, Shimnit continues to play a pivotal role in modernizing India's vehicle registration ecosystem - ensuring security, traceability, and standardization for every vehicle on the road.
Want to know if Shimnit is your authorized HSRP vendor?
Check Here: Know Your HSRP Vendor
Conclusion
HSRP number plates aren’t just a legal formality - they’re a fundamental part of India’s vehicle security infrastructure. They protect your vehicle, support law enforcement, and ensure smoother compliance with national standards.
Whether you’re registering a new vehicle or updating an older one, the process is simple - especially with Shimnit as your trusted partner.
Visit shimnit.com today to apply for your HSRP and safeguard your vehicle with a plate that means security, traceability, and trust.