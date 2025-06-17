What Is an HSRP Number Plate and How to Apply for It?

The landscape of vehicle registration in India has undergone a significant transformation with the introduction of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs). Designed to combat vehicle theft, enhance traceability, and support digital enforcement, HSRPs represent a critical upgrade to India's road safety infrastructure.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made HSRPs legally mandatory for all vehicles sold after April 1, 2019. If your vehicle was purchased before this date, you may still be required to upgrade, depending on the latest regulations issued by your state or Union Territory.

What Is an HSRP Number Plate?

A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is a tamper-resistant vehicle number plate made from aluminium and embedded with advanced security features. It is governed by Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 and is now being enforced across the country in accordance with MoRTH guidelines.

Unlike normal vehicle number plates (traditional) that can be duplicated or tampered with, HSRPs are designed to enhance road safety and prevent misuse of vehicle identity.

Key Features of HSRP

1. Laser-Etched 12-Digit Code

Each plate has a permanent, unique identification number etched by laser, ensuring traceability.

2. Hot-Stamped Chromium-Based Hologram

Features the Ashoka Chakra and is stamped at 220°C to prevent tampering.

3. Tamper-Proof Snap Locks

Once fixed, the plate can’t be removed without breaking the locks—deterring plate theft.

4. Reflective Sheeting

Improves night-time visibility and reduces accidents in low-light conditions.

5. Third Windshield Sticker

Contains registration details and laser number, acting as a third layer of authentication.

6. Security Inscript

Pearl pigment color inscription that changes intensity under light, making it hard to counterfeit.

Why Is HSRP Mandatory?

Standardization: Ensures uniformity across states and vehicle types.

Enhanced Security: Makes duplication or identity theft significantly harder.

Supports Enforcement: Easily readable by traffic cameras and ANPR systems.

Compliance: Mandatory for vehicles registered before and after April 1, 2019.

How to Apply for an HSRP Online (Step-by-Step)

Applying for a High-Security Registration Plate is now streamlined and fully online. Follow these steps to ensure your vehicle is HSRP-compliant:

1. Visit the Official Portal

Go to the official website of your state’s authorized HSRP vendor.

2. Enter Vehicle Details

Fill in the following information to proceed with your booking:

Vehicle registration number

Last 5 digits of the chassis number

Last 5 digits of the engine number

3. Choose Fitment Location & Time Slot

Select your preferred fitment center (either your vehicle dealership or an authorized HSRP installation center).

Then, pick a convenient time slot for the installation appointment.

4. Make Payment Online

Complete the payment securely through the vendor’s portal.

Charges vary depending on your vehicle category (two-wheeler, car, commercial) and region.

5. Visit the Selected Center

Bring your vehicle to the chosen center at the scheduled date and time for HSRP fitment.

Once installed:

You’ll receive a confirmation slip or SMS notification.

Your vehicle’s HSRP status will be updated in the VAHAN national database—ensuring traceability and compliance.

Why Apply for an HSRP Now?

With growing enforcement via e-challans, ANPR cameras, and rising vehicle theft risks, applying for an HSRP is no longer optional—it’s a legal and security necessity.

Delaying can lead to:

Fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 depending on your state and vehicle type - a much higher cost than simply installing an HSRP.

Rejection of RC-linked services

Increased risk of identity misuse or theft

Shimnit - India’s Leading HSRP Manufacturer

Shimnit is a MoRTH-authorized HSRP manufacturer and one of the pioneers in implementing high-security registration plates across India. With a legacy of innovation, compliance, and operational excellence, Shimnit has been instrumental in bringing secure and tamper-proof vehicle identification to millions of vehicle owners.

As a trusted HSRP partner to over 50+ OEMs and numerous state transport departments, Shimnit offers:

Advanced HSRP manufacturing infrastructure compliant with MoRTH norms

Seamless digital booking and fitment services across a pan-India network

Real-time order tracking and centralized data integration with VAHAN

Bulk application support for OEMs, dealers, and fleet owners

With its robust distribution model and end-to-end service capabilities, Shimnit continues to play a pivotal role in modernizing India's vehicle registration ecosystem - ensuring security, traceability, and standardization for every vehicle on the road.

Want to know if Shimnit is your authorized HSRP vendor?

Check Here: Know Your HSRP Vendor

Conclusion

HSRP number plates aren’t just a legal formality - they’re a fundamental part of India’s vehicle security infrastructure. They protect your vehicle, support law enforcement, and ensure smoother compliance with national standards.

Whether you’re registering a new vehicle or updating an older one, the process is simple - especially with Shimnit as your trusted partner.

Visit shimnit.com today to apply for your HSRP and safeguard your vehicle with a plate that means security, traceability, and trust.