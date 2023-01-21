Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of raj dharma: Cong swipe at PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday criticised the NDA government for the "censorship" of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had then reminded Modi of 'raj dharma' after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Reacting to the developments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "PM and his drumbeaters assert that the new BBC documentary on him is slanderous.

Censorship has been imposed." The Congress leader also attached a video clip of Vajpayee talking about "raj dharma" with the then Gujarat CM, Modi, sitting next to him.

The BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the CM of the state.