Why is ED shy on arresting Jacqueline?

New Delhi: As it opposed bail for actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the Enforcement Directorate faced tough questions in a Delhi court.

"Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court asked the Enforcement Directorate.

The court is likely to announce its decision tomorrow on Jacqueline Fernandez' bail request. She was granted interim bail earlier. Jacqueline Fernadez faces charges linked to a ₹ 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate's main arguments in court against the actor getting bail were that she tried to flee the country, that she didn't cooperate with the investigators and that she faced serious allegations.

"We have not seen ₹ 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away ₹ 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money," the Enforcement Directorate said.

The agency, which investigates financial crimes, had earlier issued an alert – a Lookout Circular (LOC) - in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the extortion case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor has been accused of receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar, who extorted crores from celebrities and businessmen.