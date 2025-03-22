Will achieve fair delimitation: Stalin

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief on Friday said that fair delimitation was crucial for the state’s rights and what started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement.

CM Stalin issued a video statement on social media ahead of Saturday’s (March 22) first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting with the Opposition state Chief Ministers and leaders. He said that fair delimitation was crucial, not just for the number of MPs, but for the state’s rights. He wrote on his X handle that it was going to be a historic day for Indian federalism as he extended his “warmest welcome” to the leaders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab who are joining him for the Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation.

Calling it a meeting on ‘fair” delimitation, CM Stalin claimed that the all-party meeting on March 5 “was a landmark moment, where 58 registered political parties of Tamil Nadu set aside their differences and came together for a singular cause.

“This overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to democracy and justice,” he said.