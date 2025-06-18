Will anti-dynasty Nitish allow son to join politics?

Patna Amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s only son, Nishant Kumar, is likely to join politics, a ruling JD-U MP has urged him to contest the Bihar assembly elections later this year.

Shailendar Kumar, JD-U MP from Nalanda, on Tuesday urged Nishant Kumar to contest from Islampur assembly seat in Nalanda district in the Bihar assembly elections.

“People in Nalanda, mainly in Islampur, want Nishant Kumar to contest the assembly polls. Nishant is and educated and gentle young man. He will get full support and the vote of people and will win the polls,” Shailendar Kumar, who s considered close to Nitish Kumar told Rediff.

The ruling NDA and opposition mahagathbandhan has geared up for seat sharing and has reached out to people.

Although Nishant is yet to formally join politics, he has demanded that the NDA declare his father as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

In recent months, colourful posters and banners have appeared near the JD- office in Patna in support of Nishant to join the party.

Several senior JD-U leaders told this correspondent that many in the party want Nishant to lead the JD-U and emerge as Nitish Kumar’s political heir.

The JD-U has asserted however that there will be no compromise on Nitish Kumar’s name as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

This assertion was made after top BJP leaders have been reluctant to declare Nitish Kumar as NDA’s CM face for the Bihar assembly elections.