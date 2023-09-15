Live
Just In
Will attend CM Eknath Shinde's press confererence on Saturday as journalist if police allow: Sanjay Raut
Highlights
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would attend as a journalist Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's press conference scheduled to be held here on September 16
Aurangabad: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would attend as a journalist Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's press conference scheduled to be held here on September 16 following a meeting of the state cabinet, if police allow him to remain present there.
The state cabinet is scheduled to be held in Aurangabad on Saturday to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, celebrated on 17 September annually.
Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din marks the integration of Marathwada with India after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.
