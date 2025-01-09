  • Menu
Will be opened for all soon: BJP
New Delhi: BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri slammed the AAP leaders for their sit-in protest outside the Flagstaff Road house that was used as his official residence by Arvind Kejriwal when he was the Chief Minister of Delhi, urging them to "have patience" as the so-called 'Sheesh Mahal' would soon be opened to the public.

"When Sheesh Mahal was in the possession of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we raised this issue in the Assembly and even staged sit-ins outside his residence, demanding it be opened for public viewing. Why didn't you show it to the public then?" he asked.

