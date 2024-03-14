Will disclose details in time: CEC

Jammu: The Election Commission has received details from the SBI related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said here on Wednesday. "The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12.

They have given to us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would definitely disclose it in time," Kumar said. "We are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the 'festival of democracy," the CEC said.