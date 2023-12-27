Live
Will hunt attackers even from depths of seas: Rajnath
Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday vowed to ferret out the perpetrators of the attacks on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba even from the "depths of the seas" and take tough action against them.
Speaking after the commissioning of stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal here, Singh said India has taken the incidents very seriously. "India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred.
The Indian government has taken the attacks on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea very seriously. We will find those who executed the recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them. The perpetrators will soon be brought to justice and strict action will be taken against them," he said.
India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region and will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights, Singh said.