Will Modi win in 2024? says Nitish Kumar

Patna: After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next Lok Sabha elections: "He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?"

Though Nitish Kumar repeatedly spoke of "working towards Opposition unity" to unseat the BJP at the Centre, he told reporters that he is "not a contender for anything", when asked if he wants to be PM candidate. "The question to ask is, if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024," he said. Elections in Bihar are due now only in 2025, a year after the Lok Sabha contest.