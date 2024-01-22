Will Nitish join NDA again?

Patna: Political temperature is soaring in Bihar with constituents of opposition bloc INDIA “fighting” over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP and JD-U toning down attacks against each other.

Political circles in the state are abuzz with the speculation that JD-U founder and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands with the BJP.

The JD-U is pressuring the INDIA bloc to finalise the seat sharing, while its ally RJD is postponing the matter, saying it’s too early for deciding the issue.

In such circumstances, rumours are rife that Nitish may rejoin NDA, a development which is bound to change the political scenario in the state.

Recently, replying to a question if Nitish will be welcomed back to the NDA, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had said: “If anyone has a proposal on the matter, it would be considered.”

State Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary had said Shah has never said that BJP’s doors are shut for Nitish, which shows that JD(U) has softened its stance towards the saffron party.

Though the mutual understanding between the “old friends” (former allies) is increasing, during a rally in the state, Shah had said: “Doors of the BJP are closed for Nitish.”

A sudden change in the political winds can be seen, indicating anything can happen. It is said there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

Political expert Ajay Kumar said that if INDIA bloc fails on the national level, then JD-U and its allies may join the BJP.

The JD-U is also of the view that keeping the option of returning to the BJP open will fetch it more seats from the INDIA bloc during the seat-sharing talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his Bihar visit while Nitish, who was set to start his yatra from Jharkhand, has also put off the event.