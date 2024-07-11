Live
Will not allow govt to kill tourism sector: Goa LoP
Claiming that stakeholders of the tourism industry have raised concern over the proposed Tourism Bill, Goa Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao on Thursday said that he will not allow the BJP government to “kill” this sector.
Panaji: Claiming that stakeholders of the tourism industry have raised concern over the proposed Tourism Bill, Goa Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao on Thursday said that he will not allow the BJP government to "kill" this sector.
He said that the tourism sector is facing serious challenges due to faulty policies of the government.
“The delegation of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) met me and highlighted their problems and also raised concerns about the proposed Tourism Bill. I will vociferously raise concerns of Tourism Stakeholders in the Assembly Session,” LoP Alemao said.
He said that TTAG has submitted a memorandum highlighting various issues faced by the Tourism Sector.
“According to it, this bill will do nothing to improve tourism work in Goa, but will rather kill the Industry. The Bill speaks more about penalties, punishments, fines and fees which will lead to an increase in costs to the tourism sector,” the LoP said
He said that the stakeholders have also raised the issue of high taxation, imposition of development and sustainability fees and various other issues.
“BJP government has killed the mining Industry in Goa. Now they want to finish the tourism industry. I will take up this issue in the upcoming Assembly session and seek an explanation from the state government,” LoP Alemao said.