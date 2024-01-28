Live
- Two senior citizens die: Trying to douse a forest fire
- Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton
- Congress party will soon present positive NYAY agenda with 5 pillars
- Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium
- ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune
- 'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique
- PKL 10: Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge
- PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia
- Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them
Just In
Will not go anywhere else now: Nitish after return to NDA
Nitish Kumar, after being sworn in for the ninth time as Chief Minister of Bihar, said that he will not go anywhere else now, following his return to NDA.
Nitish Kumar, after being sworn in for the ninth time as Chief Minister of Bihar, said that he will not go anywhere else now, following his return to NDA.
“I was in NDA in the past and today I re-joined them. I had joined the other side for sometime but I will not go anywhere else now,” he said after taking the oath.
Nitish Kumar was sworn-in today along with two deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha from BJP.
“We will soon expand the cabinet. We will work together for the development of Bihar,” Kumar said.
Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time -- hours after he dissolved his Cabinet by walking out of the 'Mahagathbandhan' to once again join hands with the BJP.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office to Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.
Soon after these three leaders took oath in Raj Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new Bihar government.