Will Oppose Bharat Ratna To Veer Savarkar: Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and PWD minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Ashok Chavan asserted that the Congress would oppose conferment of the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, to BJP's nationalist icon of the freedom struggle, Veer Savarkar. He also pointed out that Aaditya Thackeray had clarified that Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut's taunt at the Congress saying those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar must spend two days in Andamans infamous Cellular Jail, represented his personal views.

Chavan also said that the Sena MP's jibe was not the official stand of the party and did not merit a reaction. Maharashtra Congress spokesman, Sachin Sawant also endorsed Chavan's view and remarked that Sanjay Raut's statement need not be taken seriously.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Saturday, less doubt at those opposed to awarding Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. The Shiv Sena MP said that such people should be made to spend two days in the same cell in which Veer Savarkar was confined in the Andamans prison.

Ashok Chavan remarked that the MVA alliance would focus on implementation of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in Maharashtra.

The MVA alliance was rocked by another controversy last week when Raut claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to go and meet underworld don of yesteryears, Karim Lala. The Sena leader was forced to retract his statement later under pressure and criticism from Congress and NCP leaders.