Live
- Telangana to prepare digital health profile cards for all
- UP, Bihar, MP lead in decline in youth unemployment
- Mere non-appearance could not be a ground for cancellation of bail: Supreme Court
- ITC gross revenue at Rs 17,483 cr for Q3 represents 2.1% YoY growth
- Govt's PAT scheme saves 24.3mn tonnes of Oil Equivalent: FinMin
- GAFX2024: 3-day event on animation, VFX, gaming & comics underway in Bengaluru
- 252 applications for permission to conduct religious events on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha day allowed, TN govt tells SC
- Not heart attack, but husband killed Madhya Pradesh SDM: Police
- Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh win in Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind
- New approach to welfare has yielded substantial positive outcomes: FinMin
Just In
Will remove turban, tonsure head in Ayodhya: Samrat Choudhary
A day after the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Monday claimed that he will tonsure his head and remove his turban in Ayodhya.
Patna: A day after the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Monday claimed that he will tonsure his head and remove his turban in Ayodhya.
The BJP’s Samrat Choudhary had taken the oath that he would remove his turban, which he had donned after his mother’s death, only after he removes Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar.
However, in a twist of fate, Nitish Kumar retained his post as Bihar Chief Minister and now Samrat Choudhary has to work under him as the Deputy Chief Minister.
When asked about his vow, Samrat Choudhary said, “After my mother died in 2022, I tonsured my head and tied a turban. When, I became the Leader of Opposition in Bihar’s legislative council soon after that, I took an oath that I would remove my turban only after removing Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar. As the BJP is my second mother, I would do anything for my second mother.
“When the national leadership of the BJP decided to go with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, it was a sentimental moment for me. I told our top leadership that I will go to Ayodhya and remove the turban and shave my head and place it at the feet of Lord Ram,” he said.
“I am a soldier of the BJP and I can do anything for my party’s respect. Personal interest is not bigger than the party,” Choudhary said.