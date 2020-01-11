Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane

In a blunt message to Pakistan, chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane asserted that the Indian Army would target Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) if it got such orders from the government. The army is ready to strike at PoK if directed by the government to do so, he said General Naravane further observed that if Parliament wants PoK, it should be ours.

It may be recalled that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier stated that the only unfinished agenda with respect to Kashmir which needs to be discussed with Pakistan is PoK. Home Minister Amit Shah had also said on the floor of the Parliament that if anything regarding Kashmir needs to be discussed, it is PoK.

General Bipin Rawat as Army Chief had also made a similar statement. Pakistan had reacted then accusing India of sabre-rattling.

Experts point out that in 1994, the Parliament of India had passed a resolution stating that Pakistan occupied Kasmir is an integral part of India. In this context, General Naravane's message is also a statement on the preparedness of the Indian army, they say.

Analysts also observed that the statement clearly states that any such military action would be based on decisions taken by the political leadership. They also conclude that it is India's response to Pakistan for harping on Kashmir and trying to internationalise the issue.