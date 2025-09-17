Will work tirelessly for the overall development of Marathwada: CM Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured at that the government will work tirelessly in all sectors such as industry, employment generation, information technology, agriculture and infrastructure development for the overall progress of Marathwada.

He also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to work for the welfare and progress of Marathwada.

He was speaking on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day after flag hoisting and paying homage at the memorial.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the decisions taken in the state Cabinet meeting held in 2023 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are being implemented at a fast pace, adding that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is now becoming the EV capital of the country.

He pointed out that the government has approved a Rs 2,700 crore scheme for drinking water supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

“Today, due to Samruddhi Highway and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become a very important place for all investors. The investment made by Hyundai Company in this place shows this,” he noted.

According to the chief minister, Latur's railway coach factory is now in its final stages where about 14,000 people will get employment. The works that are going on not only in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also in other parts of Marathwada are important in terms of development. Today, the dream of a railway from Ahilyanagar to Beed is being fulfilled.

“To make Marathwada's drought a thing of the past , water from the Krishna valley has been brought to Marathwada. In the second phase, flood water from Sangli and Kolhapur will be brought to Ujani which will help improving water situation in Marathwada. 54 TMC water from the Ulhas valley will also be brought to Marathwada. The government will definitely do its best to eliminate the deficit in the Godavari valley and deliver water to every farmer. The DPR will be prepared by December and then the tender process will be carried out in January-February next year,” announced the chief minister.

He further said that the government has provided Rs 61 crore for Ghrishneshwar Temple, Rs 541 crore for Tuljabhawani Temple, and the Aundhya Nagnath plan has been approved. About 94 buses have been given under the Manav Vikas Program and 115 buses to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nearly 916 Anganwadis have been started while 26,500 new self-help groups have been formed and 2.70 lakh women have been connected to them.

A fund of Rs 95 crore has been distributed under Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Adarsh Shala Yojana.

"In addition, Rs 253 crore has been given for various monuments and temples, road works worth Rs 3,121 crore have been started, which are in progress,” he added.

The chief minister stated that various works worth Rs 7,719 crore have been started in Hybrid Annuity and 70 per cent of the work of the Beed Zilla Parishad building has been completed.

“Out of four lakh irrigation wells, 30,000 wells have been completed and work on 1.14 lakh irrigation wells has been started. The cabinet meeting was not just a formality, but work is underway to implement each and every decision taken in it,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also paid tributes to those who lose their lives in the heavy rains and assured that the state government will provide immediate assistance to all those affected by the heavy rains and firmly stand by the farmers and villagers.