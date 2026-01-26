Cattle rearing reshapes rural life in Bhupalpally’s forest villages

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Livestockrearing is emerging as a major source of livelihood for farmers in the forest villages of Bhupalpally district, bringing a visible transformation in rural life. What was once believed to be a fading practice has seen a strong revival, offering hope to land-poor farming families.

In Konampet, an Adivasi village in Mahamuttaram mandal, the sight of herds numbering over a hundred cattle has become common. With many families owning less than an acre of land, livestock rearing has become the primary means of survival. Cows, goats, sheep, bulls and backyard poultry are now seen across the village, marking a clear shift from sole dependence on crop cultivation.

Farmers are increasingly turning to cattle, buffalo and goat rearing to ensure a steady income. Villages located close to forest areas benefit from favourable natural conditions for livestock, leading to a gradual rise in animal numbers. Milk and dairy products such as curd and ghee are consumed locally and also supplied to nearby town markets, improving household earnings.

The growing livestock economy has also created employment opportunities for women. Farmers are maintaining their animals in open fields and common village lands, while cultivating fodder crops on small landholdings. The use of cow dung as organic manure has reduced farming costs and contributed to better crop yields.

Farmers have acknowledged the support of the Animal Husbandry Department, particularly veterinary services, vaccination drives and health camps. However, they have urged the government and district administration to introduce more schemes to promote livestock rearing.

They have also requested forest officials to adopt a flexible approach by allowing controlled grazing in select forest areas and to facilitate the construction of cattle sheds to protect animals from wild threats, which they believe would significantly improve their economic stability.