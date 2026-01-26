CMRF support extended to 93 beneficiaries in Mudhole

Nirmal: MudholeMLA Pawar Ramarao Patel on Sunday said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is playing a vital role in extending financial assistance to the poor. At a programme held at S.S. Ginning Industry in Bhainsa, he distributed cheques amounting to Rs 23.74 lakh to 93 beneficiaries from his constituency. The MLA said a special office has been set up at his residence to assist economically weaker sections, particularly those suffering from serious illnesses, in accessing support through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He stressed that the assistance is being provided without any political discrimination and purely on humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP town mandal presidents Rawul Ramu, Siram Sushma Reddy and Yesala Dattatri, along with party leader Mallesh, said that more than 2,000 relief cheques have been distributed over the past two years, describing it as an unprecedented achievement. They added that the developmental works undertaken by MLA Patel had contributed to the BJP securing 103 sarpanch posts in recent elections, terming it a historic mandate.

Former MPP Razak, senior leaders Solanki Bhimrao, Rawul Poshetti and Gautam Pinglay, along with sarpanches, BJP party officials and former public representatives, were also present at the event.