Winter Session of Parliament from November 29

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to begin on November 29 and continue till December 23, a total of 19 working days, sources in the government said on Friday. Sources said the discussions on the exact date and duration are still ongoing in the Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs.

The Winter Session last year had to be called off and the Monsoon Session, too, was merged with the Budget Session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources added that Covid protocol, including wearing of masks, is likely to continue in the upcoming session as well.



Sources in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said that they will continue to insist on limiting circulation of papers in the House and restrict the entry of visitors and former MPs.



It is also likely that both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will conduct business simultaneously. The entire staff of Parliament has been vaccinated and all Members of Parliament across both Houses have also taken both jabs.

The Winter session assumes significance as it will be held just months before the assembly elections in five states, including politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is seen as a semi-final for the 2024 General election.

The last session of Parliament was held from July 19 till August 11 and was curtailed due to Opposition uproar on the Pegasus snooping row.