With 718 cases, Odisha experiences big surge in coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded a huge spike in coronavirus positive cases with the detection of 718 cases in last 24 hours, which took the affected tally to 16,110 on Friday.

The Covid-19 death tally rose to 83 as the state reported four more deaths in last 24 hours, informed the health department.

The four deaths were reported from Angul, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

A 66-year-old man of Angul, 56-year-old male of Gajapati, a 57-year-old male and 60-year-old man of Ganjam have succumbed to the disease.

Out of the fresh cases, 479 cases were reported from quarantine centres and 239 are local contacts.

Ganjam district has reported highest 231 positive cases followed by Khorda (150), Malkangiri (54), Cuttack (32) and Keonjhar (28).

Odisha now has 5,124 active cases and 10,877 recoveries, the department said.

Notably, the state government has announced to impose lockdown in the districts of Ganjam, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Sundargarh district from Friday 9 p.m. to till July 31 midnight to check the spread of Covid-19.