With pollution control mechanism, ADB-aided Ring Road Project coming up in Manipur

Imphal : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday laid the foundation for the Rs 1,766 crore Imphal Ring Road Project for which the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide a financial assistance of Rs 1374.75 crore.

The 51.23 km long Imphal Ring Road Project, which was taken up in 2015-16 and approved in 2020, would ease traffic congestion and curb pollution in the areas under Imphal West district.

State Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the most interesting part of the project is that it includes a noise pollution control mechanism, which is the first of its kind in India.



The minister informed that 9.5 km of the road would be four-lane, while 41.5 km would be two-lane with paved shoulders. The road includes an 18 km stretch of green field with solar lamp, footpath and cycle lane.



Konthoujam said that various amenities like food plazas would be set up along the four-lane stretch. Within this stretch, provision of cycle and jogging lanes would be included in a stretch of 1 km.



Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Manipur has been passing through a rough phase and everyone is bearing the hardship.



Assuring that the state government would protect the state from those vested interest groups which want to disintegrate its unity, Singh stressed the need for unity among people as he sought their support and cooperation.



He said the state government has been taking up many developmental projects which would improve the living standards of the people, adding that leaders should always work for the welfare of those at the grassroots.



Talking about the various projects taken up in the state, Singh said the Lamphelpat Waterbody Rejuvenation Project has been taken up with an estimated cost of around Rs 650 crore.



The project includes 300 acres of water body area and around 140 acres for recreation centre, he said, adding that the government plans to connect the recreation centre with the Imphal View Tower at Cheirao Ching through cable car.



He also expressed satisfaction that the migratory birds, which were seen earlier, could be seen these days at the Lamphelpat waterbody after around 109 years.



The Chief Minister raised concern on the environmental degradation through mass deforestation and the water scarcity problem which the state could face in future, stressing on the necessity to preserve water bodies.

