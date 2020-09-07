With Spike Of 90,802 New Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 42 Lakh-Mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases; the State's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed the 9 lakh-mark.

With 23,350 patients testing positive yesterday, Maharashtra's overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State's Public Health Department.

Along with that, the State also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus.

The total number of samples tested up to September 6 is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).